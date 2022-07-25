KENNEWICK, Wa.-
The extreme heat forecast for this week has caused the Port of Kennewick to cancel the Columbia Gardens Phase 2 Celebration, that was scheduled for July 28 at 2 pm.
With temperatures expected to be in the triple digits all weekend, the Port felt they had no choice, but to cancel the event.
"We're taking this precaution because these high temperatures can negatively impact the health of those attending, organizing or serving the event," said Tim Arntzen, Port of Kennewick, CEO.
The Port hopes to reschedule the event to celebrate the completion of Phase 2 of the Columbia Gardens Wine and Artisan Village at a later date.
