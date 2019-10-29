Port of Kennewick finalizes sale of raceway

KENNEWICK, WA- The Port of Kennewick commission has sold the Tri-City raceway to West Richland and today the deal was finalized.

Tuesday's port's meeting, commissioners voted to take the raceway off of their approved budget in a special public hearing.

The City of West Richland bought the 92-acre site with the price tag of $1.87 million - plus closing costs.

The city's plan is to use five acres for a new police station and the rest will be used for economic development.

With the sale approved, the City of West Richland can now take the next steps in submitting their project.

Construction of the new police building could begin as early as next year.