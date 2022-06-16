Port of Kennewick hosts Vista Field grand opening

KENNEWICK, Wash. —
After much anticipation, the Port of Kennewick held a grand opening event for Vista Field on June 16, featuring local food trucks and an appearance from musician John Waite.
The space features landscaping loaded with trees, a commercial plaza and plenty of pedestrian amenities, like bridges, fountains and ponds. Leaders with the Port of Kennewick said the initial infrastructure work set the stage for transforming Vista Field into a regional town center.
“We are just thrilled to have the community come out and starting to join Vista Field,” said Amber Hanchette, Port of Kennewick’s Director of Real Estate and Operations. “It will be a great place for you to bring your family and we are just really looking forward to be working with the private sector to build the buildings that will come next.”
