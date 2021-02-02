Port of Mattawa to expand Wastewater infrastructure to accommodate the Wine-Making Industry

MATTAWA, WA - The Port of Mattawa is working to expand and improve the infrastructure of its Wastewater Treatment System to accommodate the increasing growth of the wine grape crushing/bulk wine-making industry in central Washington as well as support other food processing in the Mattawa area.
This will help to retain and create jobs and increase economic development in the south Grant County/Mattawa area.
Washington State’s wine production has more than doubled over the past two decades, and the Port of Mattawa has become a major production area of bulk wine in Washington State, thus increasing the need for wastewater treatment capacity in Mattawa. As a result, the Port of Mattawa’s is requesting capital budget and/or infrastructure funding for Phase 4 of the Port’s Wastewater Infrastructure Improvement Project, which would increase the capacity of the Port of Mattawa’s industrial wastewater treatment system, especially for wine waste, which is a byproduct of the wine grape crushing process.
The capital budget/infrastructure funding request by the Port of Mattawa is widely supported, with the Port receiving letters of support from over thirty (30) organizations, companies, and entities in Washington State.
The expansion of wastewater treatment capacity of the Port’s Industrial Wastewater System will allow the Port of Mattawa to keep up with rapidly growing wine crushing/bulk wine-making industry in central Washington as well as support other food processing in the Mattawa area. The bulk wine that is produced in Mattawa is used by wineries all over Washington State and elsewhere in the Pacific Northwest, which helps to promote and enhance tourism in our region.
The expanded treatment system will allow the Port of Mattawa to better and more safely discharge treated wastewater onto crops while also recycling the wine and food processing waste in an environmentally sustainable manner.
“The Port of Mattawa has become a leading location for wine grape crushing and bulk wine-making in the Pacific Northwest, and the Port is working to continue to improve its wastewater treatment infrastructure to keep up with this very important value-added agriculture-industry,” stated Lars Leland, Executive Director of the Port of Mattawa.