The Port of Pasco broke ground at the Tri-Cities Airport for a new hangar. The hangar will be used by the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory to house their new research airplane.
The new airplane will be replacing a plane that they have been using since the 60s. This will allow the Department of Energy to house their Atmospheric Radiation Measurement Aerial Facility in the Tri-Cities.
According to the Port of Pasco Commission President Jean Ryckman the project will also provide many jobs in technology and mechanical engineering to the Tri-Cities
The project is expected to be completed by September of 2019