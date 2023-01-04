PASCO, Wash.-

$3.6 million in federal funding will enable the Port of Pasco to complete the Last Mile Rail Project at the Reimann Industrial Center.

The funding is part of the 2023 omnibus appropriations bill supported by Washington Senators Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell in the Senate and by Dan Newhouse in Congress.

“The Port of Pasco is excited and grateful to receive this funding,” said Vicki Gordon, President of the Port of Pasco Commission.

According to a Port of Pasco press release the $3.6 million in funding will be used to construct 6,100 feet of industrial rail to serve the Darigold project, as well as future businesses.

When built the last mile of rail will directly connect with the Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) rail yard. According to the Port the project will ensure that the Reimann Industrial Center can support multiple modes of transportation.