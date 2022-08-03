WASHINGTON, D.C.-
The United States Department of Transportation (DOT) announced it will award $16.9 million from the Small Community Air Service Development Program to help 25 communities in 20 states develop their own solutions to local air service needs.
"We're proud to award these grants to help strengthen local air service in 25 smaller communities and help Americans across the country get to where they need to go more efficiently and affordably," said Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Transportation Secretary.
The grants will assist small communities across the country with maintaining and building air service options. They will provide financial incentives to carriers, conduct studies on possibilities of expanded services, and carry out marketing programs to promote existing services.
The Port of Pasco, which operates the Tri-Cities Airport, will receive a $750,000 grant.
According to a press release from the Tri-Cities Airport, the grant will support new air service to Dallas/Ft. Worth International Airport.
The Dallas/Ft. Worth area is one of the top-10 most popular destinations for Tri-Cities residents, but there has never been service from Pasco before.
"We are so excited to receive this grant and jump-start our acquisition of non-stop service to Dallas/Ft. Worth," said Buck Taft, Airport Director at the Tri-Cities Airport.
For a complete list of communities receiving DOT grants please see www.regulations.gov
