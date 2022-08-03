WASHINGTON, D.C.-
The United States Department of Transportation (DOT) announced it will award $16.9 million from the Small Community Air Service Development Program to help 25 communities in 20 states develop their own solutions to local air service needs.
The Port of Pasco, which operates the Tri-Cities Airport, will receive a $750,000 grant.
"We're proud to award these grants to help strengthen local air service in 25 smaller communities and help Americans across the country get to where they need to go more efficiently and affordably," said Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Transportation Secretary.
The grants will assist small communities across the country with maintaining and building air service options. They will provide financial incentives to carriers, conduct studies on possibilities of expanded services, and carry out marketing programs to promote existing services.
For a complete list of communities receiving DOT grants please see www.regulations.gov
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.