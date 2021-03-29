PASCO, WA - On March 25th, the Port of Pasco Board of Commissioners passed the attached Resolution opposing the Scout Energy Horse Heaven Wind Farm Project, urging the application review to be moved from Olympia to Benton County.
The Resolution listed multiple reasons for opposing the project, including:
- Damage to unique and scenic vistas in the Tri-Cities area and its effects on tourism and economic development.
- A disproportionate share of wind energy structures being sited in a single area of the state, circumventing the local approval process and failing the goals of environmental justice.
- Wind power displacing existing, renewable hydropower production, offering no net gain of either power production or carbon reduction.
- Potential adverse impacts to flight operations at the Tri-Cities Airport operated by the Port.
See the Resolution from the Port of Pasco Board of Commissioners below: