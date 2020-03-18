YAKIMA, WA - Traffic will be impacted on a section of Hathaway Street each Tuesday and Thursday, beginning tomorrow, Thursday, March 19th for the Opportunities Industrialization Center (OIC) of Washington Food Bank, 1419 Hathaway Street.

The City of Yakima will close the eastbound lane of Hathaway Street from 16th Avenue to 15th Avenue from 8:30 am to 12:00 pm Thursday. Crews will have signs in place indicating the closure.

The food bank will take place from 9 am to 11:30 am. The lane closure begins 30 minutes beforehand and ends 30 minutes after it concludes to allow time for set-up and removal.

The food bank will be held each Tuesday and Thursday until further notice. As a result, the eastbound closure on Hathaway will also be in effect from 8:30 am to 12:00 pm each Tuesday and Thursday until further notice.

The closures will be in place as OIC anticipates a large turnout for the food bank.

During the food bank hours, traffic delays in the area are likely to occur. Drivers should use alternate routes if possible during that time.

Call 452-7145 or visit https://www.yvoic.org/services/tefap.html for more about the OIC Food Bank.