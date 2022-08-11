SPOKANE, Wash.-
The Glen Williams Access Area on the Potholes Reservoir in Grant County will be closed for construction from August, 15th, to December, 12th.
The boat ramp is in poor condition and improvements are necessary to keep it safe and usable for the public.
The planned maintenance includes installing a new boat ramp and ADA loading zone and paving the launch area.
New restrooms and a dock will be added at a later time.
The work is being done now to take advantage of low water levels in the reservoir.
"A little inconvenience now will mean a much more user friendly and safe access area in the future," said Josh Harmon, WDFW Water Access Manager.
Potholes Reservoir will still be open during these scheduled improvements and there are other boat launches nearby, including MarDon Resort and Potholes State Park.
