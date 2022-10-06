WASHINGTON, D.C.-
October is National Energy Awareness Month and the personal finance website WalletHub released its report on 2022's Greenest Cities in America.
WalletHub compared the 100 largest U.S. cities across 28 indicators of environmental friendliness and sustainability.
According to WalletHub's report, the top 10 greenest cities in America are:
San Diego, CA
Portland, OR
Honolulu, HI
Fremont, CA
Washington, D.C.
Oakland, CA
Seattle, WA
San Francisco, CA
Irvine, CA
San Jose, CA
