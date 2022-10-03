WASHINGTON, D.C.-
Ahead of World Food Day on October, 16, the personal finance website WalletHub released its list of the best foodie cities in the country.
WalletHub compared 180 of the largest U.S. cities across 29 key metrics from affordability to the number of food festivals and wineries per capita, to determine the best cities for foodies.
According to WalletHub, Portland, Oregon is the best foodie city in America.
Here are the top five best foodie cities:
Portland, Oregon
Orlando, Florida
Miami, Florida
San Francisco, California
Austin, Texas
Read the full report and see if your hometown made the list here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.