WASHINGTON, D.C.-

Ahead of World Food Day on October, 16, the personal finance website WalletHub released its list of the best foodie cities in the country.

WalletHub compared 180 of the largest U.S. cities across 29 key metrics from affordability to the number of food festivals and wineries per capita, to determine the best cities for foodies.

According to WalletHub, Portland, Oregon is the best foodie city in America.

Here are the top five best foodie cities:

Portland, Oregon

Orlando, Florida

Miami, Florida

San Francisco, California

Austin, Texas

Read the full report and see if your hometown made the list here.