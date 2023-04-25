WASHINGTON STATE.-In honor of National Small Business Week, which starts April 30, LawnStarter ranked the best cities for eating local food.
LawnStarter compiled its list by comparing cities across 17 food and food access metrics, including access to community-supported agriculture, u-pick farms, local dairy farms and on-farm markets.
The full report on the best cities for local food is available through Lawnstarter.
The 10 best cities for eating local food:
- Portland, OR
- Baltimore, MD
- Alexandria, VA
- Washington, D.C.
- Minneapolis, MN
- Seattle, WA
- Boston, MA
- Madison, WI
- Providence, R.I.
- Vancouver, WA
