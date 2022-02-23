WASHINGTON - Ports will be able to apply for grants under the Port Infrastructure Development Program (PIDP) once again. The U.S. Maritime Administration opened the application process for $450 million in grants.
“This funding will go a long way towards modernizing Washington state ports, shoring up our supply chain and making them more resilient to the impacts of a changing climate,” said U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA). “ It is a long overdue investment and critically needed to ensure our country's economic competitiveness and to keep growing American jobs.”
The awards are designed to improve the movement of goods through our nation’s ports and supply chain, enhance port resiliency, and address climate change by reducing emissions.
More information can be found HERE.
