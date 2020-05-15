SUNNYSIDE, WA - The Sunnyside Police Department Jail Commander advised Yakima County Department of Corrections Officials that two inmates that were previously housed in the Sunnyside jail may have been exposed to COVID19. The Commander further advised that numerous staff and inmates in Sunnyside had been tested and were returning with positive results for COVID19.

The two inmates were immediately moved to the negative air flow unit within the Yakima County jail. Housing units in the Annex and 4th floor were placed into isolation. The inmate who returned with a positive test result was previously housed in a single cell on the 4th floor of the Yakima County jail having limited exposure to other inmates and staff. Both inmates have been continually monitored by medical staff and are asymptotic. The Yakima County Department of Corrections has 24 hour medical providers/ coverage within the facility.

The inmate who tested positive is a 48 year old male. He is being released from custody by the courts with health care and quarantine instructions following the guidelines and approval of the Yakima County Health Department. Due to privacy laws and HIPPA restrictions the inmates name(s) cannot be released. The inmate resides in the Sunnyside area. The Sunnyside Police Department has been notified.

The Yakima County Department of Corrections is working with the Yakima Health Department. The department is following all CDC and State Department of Health guidelines and protocols for contact tracing, notifications, testing, medical treatment, cleaning, disinfecting, and isolation.

Our primary focus is to: