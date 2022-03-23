Wash. —
Around 3:30 p.m. yesterday, Tuesday March 22, a Washington State Department of Transportation attenuator truck was hit from behind while headed west on I-90. The truck, from WSDOT’s Hyak shed, was controlling traffic for a tow truck and disabled vehicle when the collision occurred.
A lane closure was in place with several warning signs leading up to it.
The WSDOT driver was sore but had no major injuries. The other driver was taken into custody for a possible DUI.
“We’ve seen a sharp increase in major collisions this month, both involving our work zones and otherwise, and for a variety of different causes,” said WSDOT. “So this is another reminder to please, …PLEASE, …for the safety of our workers, other drivers and pedestrians, and yourself, slow down, drive sober, be alert, and secure your loads. It all makes a difference in keeping everyone out there safe.”
