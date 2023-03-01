PASCO, Wash. - Various reports are coming in regarding a meteor sighting over the Tri-Cities area on the early morning of March 1, according to the National Weather Service.
The Snoqualmie Pass Twitter account posted a video of the phenomenon as captured on a wildlife overcrossing camera. It asked National Weather Service for help identifying what the event was. Multiple NWS accounts responded with reports of alleged meteor sightings.
