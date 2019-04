PENDLETON, OR - Post Malone will headline 4th annual Pendleton Whisky Music Fest.

The festival is on July 13th in Pendleton, Oregon.

Tickets go on-sale Friday, May 3rd at 10 am.

More: https://www.pendletonwhiskymusicfest.com/?fbclid=IwAR0EqizgACGNV_FYLopaWg9TaYFoF9e_kjLtbMrZq21pRwVluP7JoTC2pRY