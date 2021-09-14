Postal worker finds body near Bateman Road in Benton County, deputies are investigating

BENTON COUNTY, WA - Detectives with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office are trying to find more information on a body discovered off Bateman Road.
The body was found Tuesday morning by a postal service employee who was delivering mail in the area. The deceased individual has not been identified and Detectives have not yet determined the cause or manner of death.
Bateman Road will be closed for the next several hours as Detectives process the scene. Please avoid the area if possible. This incident remains under investigation.