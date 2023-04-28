WASHINGTON- The Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act has been reintroduced to open the door for cannabis businesses to potentially transition away from cash only business.
The SAFE Banking Act would limit federal banks' ability to:
- Stop or restrict banks blocking business with state-sanctioned cannabis businesses and associated businesses.
- Limiting federal deposit insurance to cannabis businesses.
- Suggesting not to work with similar businesses.
- Acting on loans taken by cannabis-related businesses.
The act is backed by multiple senators including Patty Murray (D-WA), Jeff Merkley (D-OR) and Steve Daines (R-MT) and Representatives Dave Joyce (R-OH-14) and Earl Blumenauer (D-OR-03).
“It makes absolutely no sense that legal cannabis businesses in states like Washington are forced to operate entirely in cash—and it’s dangerous to their employees, their businesses, and our neighborhoods,” said Senator Murray. “This bipartisan legislation would bring legal cannabis businesses into the formal banking system, where they belong—making our communities safer and providing much-needed relief to these small businesses and their customers."
The bill has bipartisan support and has passed the House seven times.
