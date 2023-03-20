PASCO, Wash. - The pot shop debate in Pasco continues to brew as City Council has talked about the issue multiple times at meetings. The March 20 meeting was no different.
"There are lots of positives to cannabis being legalized as recreational and medical here in Pasco," said Doni Pitzer, medical marijuana consultant.
"I believe in staying as far away from the edge and keeping our children away from the edge as possible," said Lawanada Hatch against the shops.
The City Council voted against putting cannabis sales on the next ballot, which failed 4-3.
There were community members in attendance to speak from both sides of the issue.
"If you have legal operations going on in your town, it's going to cut down on the illegal operations," said Pitzer. "We're trying to cut down on crime, so let's cut down on those illegal operations of marijuana sales."
"We were told that if we approve marijuana sales, that other drugs would go down, and that it would make it a safer place, yet it hasn't happened," said Hatch. "The opposite has happened."
The City Council plans to include discussions on zoning issues and restrictions at the next meeting on April 3.
