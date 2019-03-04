WASHINGTON: A week ago heavy snow prevented you from getting to work and school. Now that same heavy snow is sticking around- preventing some farmers from starting out their seasons..

Randy Mullen has cultivated some of Washington's finest potatoes for 35 years now. As a fresh and early market potato producer this season yields some concerns.

Typically he would have already began planting his seeds, but from the looks of it hat may have to wait another 3 weeks. Randy says planting seeds 3 weeks late doesn't necessarily mean a later harvest, but competition and the market price is what's the biggest concern.

"Those two to three weeks can be very important price ranges...so we like to be on the market first.. It's always good to beat Idaho in harvest," said Randy Mullen, Owner of Mullen Farms.

Idaho is number one in the potato industry, with Washington sliding in at number two. Typically, when it comes to who's going to be first in the market, Washington places first.

With snow and cold temperature still in the 10 day forecast, this season yields many unknowns. Randy says at this rate, he may not be able to plant seeds until the beganning of April. The hope is that slow would progressively began to melt, with an ideal ground temperature at 45 degrees.