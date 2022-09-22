WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash.-
The Washington State Patrol is currently on the scene of a pickup versus potato truck collision on State Route 124 west of Burbank Heights.
According to the WSP, minor injuries have been reported and the westbound lanes of SR 124 are blocked.
Traffic is alternating in the area and drivers should expect delays.
WSP Trooper Chris Thorson estimates that the road should be clear in about 45 minutes.
