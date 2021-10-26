Pasco, WA - Paco City Council discussed the potential plans for an aquatic center in Monday's city council meeting.
Back in 2013, Tri-Cities voted on the potential plans and after two no votes from Kennewick and Richland.
In 2019, Governor Inslee moved forward with a "vote or float" legislation which would allow the public facilities district to make city decisions the city alone will vote for.
This would mean that Pasco would not need a vote form Kennewick or Richland to move forward with the aquatic center.
Councilman Craig Maloney says he will continue to push for the aquatic center, "This project can be entirely self funding. It can not only be a large aquatics facility, a water park, but also expand into something this region needs for tourism and sports tourism for a competition pool."
As of now there are no official plans to start building the aquatic center.