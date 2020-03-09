Potential detox center passes first feasibility study

KENNEWICK, WA- The Kennewick Public Hospital District is trying to pitch to the counties the idea of having a detox and rehabilitation center in the Tri-Cities. If it is approved they hope to put it in old Trios Hospital building in downtown Kennewick.
To help with this pitch they are taking part in three feasibility studies. The first which has already been completed involved the Department of Health inspecting to see if the building was well suited to have a detox center which they concluded it did.
They are currently in the process of the second and third study which includes a business plan deciding whether or not there is a big enough need in the area for the service and whether or not there is enough service providers available. Once that's completed the third study evaluates how much it would cost to convert the old hospital to meet the Washington state Department of Health requirements.
"So far it is very encouraging and once we get the results we will be in a better posture on how to proceed as well as whether to proceed with the recovery project," said Leland Kerr the Superintendent of the Kennewick Public Hospital District.
Both of the last two studies are done by independent organizations. The second one is being done by the Ascension Recovery Services in West Virginia that does feasibility studies and runs and manages recovery centers. The third study is being done by a local engineering design group called Arculus. The plan is to have the final two studies completed by the end of the month.
