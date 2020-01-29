Potential location of home for sex trafficking survivors faces opposition

FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA - Mirror Ministries is looking to build the first home in Washington for minors recovering from sex trafficking, just north of Pasco.

"These kids have been forced by age, if nothing else, to participate in things that they did not want done to them and it's a real violation to the psyche," Mirror Ministries Executive Director Tricia MacFarlan said.

This home would be a safe and private space for minors to recover from the trauma they experienced. Girls would live there for at least a year, learning how to reintegrate into their communities through schooling, counseling, and therapy. Boys and men will not be allowed to live or work there.

"These aren't bad girls that are coming. They're not coming because they're in trouble. They're coming because they've been hurt," MacFarlan said.

But plans to build this home are facing opposition from nearby neighbors. One says they are concerned about their children's safety, as well as the safety of the girls that would be living there.

"They will be very, very well supervised because it is a program for minors. So, they will always have staff alongside them and they will always be in sight of staff when they're on property," MacFarlan said.

Neighbors don't believe the location is secluded enough, and say it is easily accessible.

"We've been doing work with sex trafficking victims in the Tri-Cities here right in the middle of town for the last five years and we have never had any type of threat," MacFarlan said.

MacFarlan added that the chances of traffickers going near the proposed home are highly unlikely.

"The reality is that these traffickers aren't going to put themselves at risk to go find that kid because they can go find another kid, unfortunately, very easily. We're hoping we'll all work together to stop that too," she said.

Mirror Ministries eventually wants to build another two homes. Up to six girls can live in each one. For now, they say they are just focusing on building the first.

To help protect survivors at Mirror Ministries, NBC Right Now will not be disclosing the home's potential location.

A public hearing is scheduled at 6:30 on Feb. 4 in the Franklin County Courthouse before the Franklin County Planning Commission.

We asked a spokesperson for the group of neighbors if any of them would like to be interviewed on camera, but they respectfully declined.

However, they sent us this comment:

"From our community: We all have our reasons for feeling like this isn't the place. We can't say it loud enough, we support the ministry, we are educated, we have done our research and that's why we are concerned and are helping in every way we can to guide them. We don't understand why they would want to spend donors money on some of the most expensive property in the county. The ministry told us they need something remote and rural, we are in a major growth area. Of course some of us are concerned about property value, we've worked hard for these houses. Safety is a huge concern for some, it's our job to protect our families. We know these girls are victims and as the ministry shared they run away, the unknown is scary. We are praying that they will find a better location."

If you suspect someone being trafficked, please call the Tri-Cities Human Trafficking Advocate Hotline at (509)-212-9995.

The National Human Trafficking Hotline is 1-(888)-373-7888.