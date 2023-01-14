Pothole causes I-90/Vantage Bridge lane to close

I-90/Vantage Bridge -
Snoqualmie pass posted on Twitter saying that there is a single-lane closure on the eastside of the I-90/Vantage bridge due to a pothole. The lane is estimated to reopen by January 18th, 2023.
I-90/Vantage Bridge -
Snoqualmie pass posted on Twitter saying that there is a single-lane closure on the eastside of the I-90/Vantage bridge due to a pothole. The lane is estimated to reopen by January 18th, 2023.
NBC Right Now Producer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Currently in Kennewick
Sign up to get breaking news, weather forecasts, and more in your email inbox.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.