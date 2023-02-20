Weather Alert

An Airport Weather Warning has been issued for the Tri-Cities airport. Expect wind gusts near 60 knots at times between 5 PM and 10 AM.

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph. * WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon and North Central Oregon. In Washington, Kittitas Valley, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington and Simcoe Highlands. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&