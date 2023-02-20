KENNEWICK, Wash. -
FEBRUARY 21, 2023. 5:48 a.m.
The Benton PUD reports that as of 11:45 p.m. on February 20 utility crews have restored power to all customers affected by outages in Kennewick.
According to the Franklin PUD there are still about 618 customers without power in the Road 90, Road 100 and Court St. areas. Line crews are working to restore power as quickly as possible.
FEBRUARY 20, 2023
Around 3,000 are without power in Kennewick as a result of downed equipment that serves three Benton PUD substations.
Right now, crews are attempting to reroute the affected customers. Crews are hopeful power will be restored within the hour. Check Benton PUD's live outage map for updated information.
Franklin PUD reported a brief outage affecting around 1,800 people, but this was fixed within about 20 minutes.
Pacific Power is reporting around 900 customers in the Yakima area are without power, along with several hundred additional outages in the Naches area. Check Pacific Power's live outage map for updated information.
Last Updated: Feb. 20 at 10:45 p.m.
16,360 people are currently without power in Kennewick.
Benton PUD is reporting outages near East Kennewick, West Kennewick and Prosser. Currently, there is no estimated time for when the power will be restored.
The cause of the outage is currently being investigated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.