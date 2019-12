BENTON COUNTY, WA - An Avista Power crew member is in the hospital after falling into the Columbia River.

On Tuesday afternoon at about 2:45 p.m., an Avista Power crew was working on the Hanford Site where power lines stretch from Hanford to Franklin County across the Columbia River.

One of the crew workers fell into the river. Hanford Fire responded and got him out of the river. He was taken to a hospital and his condition is unknown at this time.

It is unknown what caused the worker to fall.