BENTON COUNTY, WA - An Avista Power crew member who fell into the Columbia River on Tuesday has died.

The Benton County Coroner has confirmed the death of 44-year-old Cliff Johnson. He leaves behind a wife and five children, according to a GoFundMe that was created.

On Tuesday afternoon at about 2:45 p.m., an Avista Power crew was working on the Hanford Site where power lines stretch from Hanford to Franklin County across the Columbia River.

At some point, Johnson fell into the river. Hanford Fire responded and got him out of the river. He was taken to a hospital where he later passed away.

It is still unknown what caused Johnson to fall.

A GoFundMe created for Johnson describes him as "a genuinely funny, kind, caring, hardworking and devoted family man, friend and IBEW lineman."

