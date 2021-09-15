'Power in the Park' Car show at Columbia Park is benefitting 3 Tri-City charities

TRI-CITIES, WA - The 'Power in the Park' Car Show at the East End of Columbia Park is this Saturday, September 18th, to help raise money for 3 local charities in the Tri-Cities.
The Tri-Cities Camaro Club will be offering over 40 trophies for participants and offering raffles, Giveaways, vendors, and more for visitors.
The event is free for spectators and begins at 10:00 AM and lasts until 3:00 PM. Vehicle registration beings at 8:00 AM.
If you would like to participate in the car show, registration is $20 and is open for any type of car, truck, and motorcycles.