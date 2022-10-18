PASCO, Wash.-
Columbia Basin College (CBC) will be holding its Power of Connection scholarship fundraising event on October, 27.
The Power of Connection is CBC's main scholarship fundraiser. According to Erin Fishburn, Executive Director and C.E.O. of the CBC Foundation, CBC gives out about $1 million in scholarships every year.
One of those benefitting from a CBC Foundation scholarship is Emy Fraire.
"When I actually got my scholarship it was unbelievable. That's when I actually had hope for getting my degree," Fraire said.
The Power of Connection event will feature a live and silent auction, and CBC's jazz band will perform.
Tickets may be purchased through Thursday, October, 20.
Purchase tickets or bid on auction items here.
The Power of Connection will be held on Thursday, October, 27, at 6 p.m. at the Hapo Center in Pasco.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.