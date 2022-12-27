Huge waves, high tides and strong winds battering western Oregon and Washington have led to fatal crashes, power outages and flooded homes. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports police said multiple people died when their car hit a tree on a highway east of Cannon Beach. Oregon State Police say investigators are determining whether the tree fell on the roadway before the car hit it or if the tree crushed the vehicle when it fell. Strong winds and rain have downed power lines and trees throughout both states. The online tracker PowerOutage showed that Oregon led the country on Tuesday afternoon as the state with the highest number of reported power outages, with 160,000 customers affected.