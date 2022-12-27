Power Outages MGN

EASTERN WASHINGTON - Pacific Power is reporting several power outages throughout Eastern Washington due to adverse weather conditions. 

TRI-CITIES 

There are reportedly 119 people experiencing a power outage in the East Kennewick area. 

WALLA WALLA 

Power outage affects hundreds around Walla Walla

Pacific Power is investigating a power outage around the Walla Walla area impacting over 200 people. Crews are working to restore power before 11:30 p.m. 

The outage was first reported around 6:18 p.m. and is known to be affecting ZIP codes 99362, 97862 and 99361. 

This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.