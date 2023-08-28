KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE: 4:30 p.m. According to Benton PUD, power has been fully restored to any affected customers.
A transmission line went out according to Benton PUD. The line was rerouted to restore power quickly.
Crews are continuing to patrol to find the original cause.
If you are still experiencing an outage report through the SmartHub app or by calling 1-888-582-2176.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE:
Central Kennewick experienced a power outage affecting 4,500 customers.
According to a Facebook post made by Benton PUD, it was made aware of an outage affecting the central Kennewick area at 4:21 p.m.
Around 4,500 customers were affected by this outage. Including the KNDU station in Kennewick.
Crews began restoration. Many customers appear to be regaining power.
For more information visit the real-time Benton PUD outage map.
