Benton PUD outage map
Briana Chavez Digital Reporter/Weekend AM Weather Anchor

KENNWICK, Wash. -

Benton PUD crews are working on restoring power to the area of 10th Ave and Columbia Center Blvd. 

In a Twitter post, Benton PUD shared a car hit a power pole, causing the power outage. 

In order to know what the damages are, crews need to shut off power to the area. 

For updates on power outages in the area, head to Benton PUD's website