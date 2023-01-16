RICHLAND, Wash.-
UPDATE: 2:46 p.m.
All power has been restored, according to the City of Richland.
JANUARY 16, 2023 1:56 p.m.
The City of Richland is reporting a power outage affecting about 2,500 customers.
The outage area stretches from Van Giesen north to Saint St and west of the bypass highway to the Yakima River and east to the Columbia River.
Crews are responding to the area and working to fix the outage. There is currently no estimate for when the power will be restored.
The City of Richland will be posting updates on their facebook page.
