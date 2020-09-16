Power Outage in Richland

Richland Energy Services crews are responding to a power outage in the vicinity of Thayer Dr., Symons St., Tanglewood Dr., and the Duportail St. and Hwy. 240 Intersection. The intersection traffic lights are out, so please use caution when driving in this area.
Crews are estimated to restore power within an hour.
If you are in this area, you do not need to call Richland Energy Services.
To report an outage Mon. – Fri. 7:00 am – 3:30 pm, call 942-7421. After hours, call 943-4428. Do not call 911 to report a power outage.