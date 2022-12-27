EASTERN WASHINGTON - Pacific Power is reporting several power outages throughout Eastern Washington due to adverse weather conditions.
KITTITAS COUNTY
Over 200 people were affected by an outage in Ronald that has been cut down to a few dozen people. Downed lines have been cleared from the Lakeview and Dumbarton intersection, although there are others throughout the county. There is no estimation for when power will return.
TRI-CITIES
There are reportedly 119 people experiencing a power outage in the East Kennewick area.
WALLA WALLA
Pacific Power is investigating a power outage around the Walla Walla area impacting over 200 people. Crews are working to restore power before 11:30 p.m.
The outage was first reported around 6:18 p.m. and is known to be affecting ZIP codes 99362, 97862 and 99361.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
