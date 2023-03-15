PROSSER, Wash. - 3,500 Benton PUD customers will lose power as part of scheduled outages for the Bonneville Power Administration to perform high priority maintenance on power lines in Prosser.
Two outages have been scheduled for preventive maintenance.
- Friday March 31 from 10 p.m. to Saturday April 1 at 7 a.m.
- Friday April 21 from 9 p.m. to Saturday April 22 at 7 a.m.
The maintenance will repair power lines and equipment that connects the Prosser area to a regional power grid, with the outage required to allow BPA staff to work safely.
Benton PUD is recommending having flashlights ready for the outage and to ensure that cell phones and electronic devices are charged in advance.
