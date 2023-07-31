YAKIMA, Wash.- Closures on a stretch of Powerhouse Rd. between Englewood Ave. and N. 26th have been extended for another two weeks.

According to the City of Yakima the closures, part of an ongoing sidewalk project near Robertson Elementary, will last from Tuesday through Thursday, August 1-4 and again from August 8-11 and are expected to last from 7:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Detours will be clearly posted in the area and drivers should expect delays or find alternate routes if possible.