Weather Alert

...BREEZY TO WINDY CONDITIONS WITH LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY THROUGH THIS EVENING... .Winds will begin to decrease late this afternoon and evening. These winds in conjunction with low relative humidity will lead to an increased risk for the rapid spread of new and existing fires. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR641 AND WA691... * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon and 691 Lower Columbia Basin. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 22 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fire starts will have the potential to spread rapidly given the windy conditions and low humidity. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&