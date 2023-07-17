YAKIMA, Wash.- A section of Powerhouse Rd will be closed for sidewalk work from July 18-21.
The closure will stretch from Englewood Ave. to N. 26th Ave. and will last from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. daily during the sidewalk construction project.
According to the City of Yakima drivers should expect delays during project hours and should find alternate routes if possible. Detours will be posted during the project.
Access to homes and businesses in the area will be maintained as best as possible throughout the project and emergency vehicles will have access.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.