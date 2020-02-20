PASCO, WA - Pasco Police, with the help of other local agencies, have arrested two teenagers in relation to two recent meet-up armed robberies involving a pistol. PPD also says the suspects are being investigated in connection with Tuesday morning’s string of coffee kiosk burglaries.

Police arrested a 16-year-old Pasco boy Wednesday afternoon and booked him into Juvenile Detention on investigative holds for two counts of Armed Robbery, a count of Assault First Degree, and Felony Harassment (Threats to Kill).

Thursday morning, detectives served a search warrant in Finley and arrested 18-year-old Angel Paredes-Ibarra. PPD says he was booked into Franklin County Jail on the same investigative holds as his alleged accomplice: two counts of Armed Robbery, a count of Assault First Degree, and Felony Harassment (Threats to Kill).

Pasco Police says both robbery suspects are now being investigated in connection to the coffee kiosk burglaries. PPD impounded a dark green Honda after receiving a tip as a result of their Facebook post featuring pictures of the car. That car was linked to the 16-year-old suspect.

Pasco Police provides this chronological description of the suspects' crimes:

On Jan. 25 at about 8:30 p.m., two males were in the area of 24th/Sylvester to buy marijuana through a deal set up on SnapChat. They were robbed by two males, one armed with a pistol. One victim was pistol-whipped, and both were robbed of their cash and phones and threatened. The victims gave police limited SnapChat info connected to the suspects. (Case 20-02591)

On Feb. 16 at about 9:20 p.m., two victims arrived at a car wash at 10th/B Street to buy a cell phone (believed to be one of the stolen ones) in a deal set up on LetGo. They were robbed by two males, one armed with a pistol. The armed suspect threatened to kill them, then fired off the pistol next to one victim’s head. The suspects left in a dark 4-door compact. Police recovered a spent .40-caliber casing in the parking lot. (Case 20-04894)

About an hour later and 10-12 blocks away, two males went to Memorial Park to meet someone who was selling an iWatch on a Craigslist post. One of the victims was pistol-whipped and robbed. (Case 20-04901)

On Feb. 18 at about 3 a.m., the Dutch Brothers coffee kiosk was burglarized by a male who broke a window, climbed inside, and stole cash drawers with cash, a register, and iPads. Security video showed him leaving in a black or dark green Honda Accord with black rims. PPD put those photos up on social media that same morning. As a result, a caller reported a suspicious car matching that description parked in their neighborhood. PPD says it was the dark green Accord pictured, and they impounded it for a search warrant. (Case 20-05033)

The 16-year-old robbery suspect has been tied to the Accord that was impounded, and PPD currently believes it is the coffee kiosk suspect vehicle.

Follow-up by detectives identified the 16-year-old and Paredes-Ibarra as the suspects in the robberies and Detective Julie Lee had police looking for them by Tuesday night, resulting in the Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning arrests.

PPD says these are still very active investigations and anyone with info is urged to call Dispatch at (509)628-0333. Info about the meet-up robberies can also be emailed to Detective Julie Lee at leej@pasco-wa.gov and info about the coffee kiosk burglaries can be emailed to Detective Chris Caicedo at caicedoc@pasco-wa.gov.