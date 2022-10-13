COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho.-
Praxis Health, Oregon's largest independent medical group is opening its first Idaho location in January, 2023.
Praxis has acquired Prairie Family Medicine in Coeur d'Alene, a clinic which has been open since 2007.
According to a press release announcing the expansion, Praxis Health is rooted in local communities with the goal of remaining connected to the people and places where they continue to grow.
"Prairie Family Medicine and their reputation as a high-performing primary care group is an excellent foundation for growth in the Coeur d'Alene market. We aspire to augment their personal approach to care through expansion and earning trust with the Coeur d' Alene community," said Dan McCarthy, Praxis Health, C.E.O.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.