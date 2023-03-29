OLYMPIA, Wash.- Legislation passed by the House of Representatives will make Washington the third state with California and Nevada to ban pre-employment cannabis tests.
Passing a test is no longer allowed as a condition of employment. Current tests look for metabolites in the body can be present for weeks after using cannabis. The use of pre-employment screening creates potential discrimination against anyone using cannabis in legal and sometimes medically necessary manners.
Senate Bill 5123 is sponsored by Senator Karen Keiser (D-Des Moines) says the new bill can create new opportunities to help fill unfilled positions.
"This legislation opens doors for people who might otherwise not even put in an application — and that’s a win for workers and for employers," said Sen. Keiser. “For people using a legal substance — many of them for medical reasons — locking them out of jobs based on a pre-employment test is just plain unfair, and we are putting a stop to it.”
The legislation does not put an end to drug-free workplaces, only the pre-employment screening. Other drugs can still be tested for and cannabis tests can be requested after accidents or suspicion of impairment.
Workers in airline and aerospace industries or federal government positions that require background investigations will still be subject to cannabis tests before hire.
SB 5123 will return to the Senate after changes were made in the House before going to the governor for a final signature.
