The revolver was one of the first firearm models to significantly improve upon the rate of fire. Because the handgun contains multiple chambers for cartridges, users do not need to reload after each firing. While the very first revolver mechanism is thought to have been invented sometime in the 16th century, it wasn't until 1836—when American Samuel Colt patented a more practical and cost-effective design—that the firearm took off in popularity. In his model, the cylinder is automatically rotated after firing, and empty cases are ejected once the cylinder is opened.