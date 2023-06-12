OLYMPIA, Wash.- Smoke Ready Week is June 12-16 and the Washington Department of Health (DOH) is encouraging people to plan now for smoke that can lead to unhealthy air quality this summer.
“We are expecting to have above normal fire activity in Washington by July,” said Kaitlyn Kelly, MPH, Air Quality Policy Specialist, DOH.
According to the DOH people can limit exposure to smoke by staying up to date on the forecast and air quality index, limiting time outside, and keeping indoor air as clean as possible.
Information about how to protect yourself and your home from wildfire smoke is always available through the DOH's Smoke from fires webpage.
“We no longer have smoke-free summers in Washington,” said Kelly. “It’s important to know what is in wildfire smoke and why it can be bad for your health.”
Exposure to smoke can cause a variety of health and respiratory problems, especially for those with pre-existing conditions. According to the DOH after several days of heavy smoke in an area it can start to seep into homes so it's important to filter indoor air during fire season.
How to filter the air in your home:
- HVAC system with a MERV 13 filter.
- HEPA portable air cleaner.
- Make your own box fan filter.
The latest on wildfires, smoke and health concerns can be found through the WA smoke blob.
