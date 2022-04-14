SALEM, Ore. —
Oregon’s May election is not far away, but many still have questions about closed primaries.
First, check your voter registration status and information. You can also check here to track your ballot during election season.
What is a primary?
Primary elections are like preliminary rounds, where voters can vote on their favorite candidate to move forward to the next election. The winner of each primary becomes the candidate for November’s General Election.
What is a closed primary?
Closed primaries are held separately by party, with one primary for Democrats and one primary for Republicans. To vote in a closed primary, you have to be registered with that party. If you are a registered Republican in Oregon, you can vote in the Republican closed primary, and the same for Democrats.
Do I have to register with a party?
No! You can register with minor parties or remain independent. You just won’t be able to vote in closed primaries, but still can in other elections. Your party affiliation will affect the candidates on your ballot.
Can I change my affiliation?
Yes! You just have to update your voter registration. However, changes to your voter registration must be made 21 days before the election. If you want to update your party affiliation for the May Election, the deadline is April 26.
The Oregon Secretary of State, Shemia Fagan released this short video to answer common questions.
