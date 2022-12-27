Power outages can be caused by numerous things, but you can still easily be prepared for most circumstances. It’s especially important to keep in mind that you can never tell if a power line is energized just by looking at it, so stay on the safe side and stay away from downed power lines.
Pacific Power has a list of preparations recommended for anyone, because power outages can happen to anyone. It first mentions an emergency kit; have emergency kits built for your household, ready to go in case of emergency.
Your emergency kit should stay stocked with nonperishable foods, including for any pets, plenty of extra batteries, a battery-powered radio, a flashlight, blankets, a first aid kit and essential medications, a manual can opener, a solar phone charger, copies of important documents and cash. Based on how many days you can feasibly stock up for, there should be a gallon of water for each person for each day. Make sure to include any special necessities for young children, elderly family or any disabled people in the home.
If you keep the fridge and freezer doors closed, the food inside can be kept cold. According to Pacific Power, a closed fridge can keep food cold for around four hours and a closed, full freezer can keep food frozen for up to two days. Outdoor pets may need more food than normal, as staying warm takes up their energy.
Be prepared for an extended outage by using surge protectors for electronics and knowing how to manually open your garage door. If someone in your household depends on electricity for medical equipment, Pacific Power says to make sure you have a plan ready for an extended outage. The Food and Drug Administration has a booklet for homeowners to fill out in order to set up this plan. Contact your medical provider to assist.
You may want to use a portable electric generator, but be extremely careful as these generators can cause serious safety hazards, according to Pacific Power. Never plug it into an outlet or connect it to your main fuse box or circuit panel. The only way to connect correctly is through an approved transfer switch, following all codes and installed correctly. Be sure it has proper ventilation.
If you don’t use a portable generator, make sure you have some alternate source of heat.
Pacific Power has numerous resources for those looking to prepare even further. Those served by Pacific Power can check the outage map online to see who all is affected and report any other outages.
