PENDLETON, Ore. -
With the Wildhorse Ladies Golf Classic going on, more work goes into keeping up the green.
The grass on the green is Creeping Bentgrass. Director of Grounds Sean Hoolehan said Bentgrass grows better in the hot dry climate.
He said his team has put care into building up the habitat around the golf course to create space for birds and wildlife.
He says in his experience managing the green is part science and art.
"Well you look out here behind us you see the stripes and the golf course the color and getting that plan getting everything to fit right," Hoolehan said.
He also said some of his team are working extra hours and starting as early as 4:30-a-m to prepare the green daily for the tournament.
Hoolehan said, "It's really fun to have some of the best golf, women, golfers in the world out here playing our golf course."
He also said players have come to him to ask how his team will be working on the grass to prepare for what the green is like before they play
Professional Golfer, Brynn Walker, said, "They're soft but they're rolling great so that's a good combo and it's very good scoring when you get those two together."
The tournament will be from September 2 to 4 at the Wildhorse Golf Course. The golfers will have a chance to win money and a spot in the Ladies Country Golf Association tournament.
